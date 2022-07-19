One of two men charged with making terrorist threats toward UWEC pleads guilty

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the former Eau Claire men charged with making terrorist threats to Eau Claire, and to UW-Eau Claire, has settled his case.
Alex Bartle, now from Green Bay, pleaded guilty Monday to a felony charge of making terrorist threats. But if he does community service at UWEC, and sends an apology letter to campus dorm staff and students, the charge will be dismissed if he doesn't commit any more crimes in the next year and a half.
Bartle, and Jagger Koeser, were charged in May with posting anonymous threats on YikYak. The posts told Republicans living in Towers dorm to surrender and leave within five hours. Others mentioned arms and ammo, fertilizer and gasoline, and another referenced making a large explosion.
Koeser is due in court in August.