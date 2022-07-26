One of two men who killed elderly couple in Rusk Co. in 2020 sentenced to life in prison

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - One of the two men who killed an elderly couple in Rusk County in 2020 was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday.
Adam Rosolowski and Joseph Falk each pleaded guilty to two counts of being party to first degree intentional homicide in July.
The two were charged in the June 2020 shooting deaths of Rosolowski's grandparents— 73 year old Robert Rosolowski and his 70-year old wife Bonnie. Their bodies were found in their rural Sheldon home.
Falk, who was 17 at the time of the murders, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday by Judge Steven Anderson. Falk did not speak at his sentencing hearing.
Rosolowski will be sentenced Wednesday at 1 p.m. by the same judge.
A juvenile male was also taken into custody at the time of the murders. His court history is unknown and will remain sealed.
Tristan Shober, who was 16 at the time of the murders, pleaded no contest in February of 2021 to two counts of being party to felony murder. He was sentenced to 20 years of probation.