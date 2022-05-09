 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 194 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BENTON                MCLEOD                MEEKER
MORRISON              SHERBURNE             SIBLEY
STEARNS               WRIGHT

IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA

ANOKA                 CARVER                CHISAGO
DAKOTA                HENNEPIN              ISANTI
KANABEC               MILLE LACS            RAMSEY
SCOTT                 WASHINGTON

IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA

BLUE EARTH            FARIBAULT             FREEBORN
LE SUEUR              NICOLLET              RICE
STEELE                WASECA

IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA

GOODHUE

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN

BARRON                POLK                  RUSK

IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

CHIPPEWA              DUNN                  EAU CLAIRE
PEPIN                 PIERCE                ST. CROIX

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLAINE, BLUE EARTH,
CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, CHANHASSEN, CHASKA, CHIPPEWA FALLS,
DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, ELK RIVER, FARIBAULT, GAYLORD, HASTINGS,
HUDSON, HUTCHINSON, LADYSMITH, LE SUEUR, LITCHFIELD,
LITTLE FALLS, MANKATO, MENOMONIE, MINNEAPOLIS, MONTICELLO, MORA,
OSCEOLA, OWATONNA, PRINCETON, RED WING, RICE LAKE, RIVER FALLS,
SAUK RAPIDS, SHAKOPEE, ST CLOUD, ST PAUL, ST PETER, STILLWATER,
VICTORIA, AND WASECA.

One person shot in Eau Claire road rage incident

  • Updated
  • 0

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A person was shot on Saturday near the intersection of Melby Street and Hastings Way/Business 53 in what Eau Claire police call a traffic dispute. 

Eau Claire Police Department officials said they received the 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found the victim had a single gunshot wound. Police say they were taken to a local hospital and later released. 

Chee K Thao

The suspect, Chee K. Thao, was also on the scene when police arrived. Officials said Thao had called law enforcement to report the incident and remained on the scene. 

Thao was arrested for 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and taken to the Chippewa County jail. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags