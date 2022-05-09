One person shot in Eau Claire road rage incident

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A person was shot on Saturday near the intersection of Melby Street and Hastings Way/Business 53 in what Eau Claire police call a traffic dispute.
Eau Claire Police Department officials said they received the 911 call just before 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, they found the victim had a single gunshot wound. Police say they were taken to a local hospital and later released.
The suspect, Chee K. Thao, was also on the scene when police arrived. Officials said Thao had called law enforcement to report the incident and remained on the scene.
Thao was arrested for 1st degree recklessly endangering safety and taken to the Chippewa County jail.