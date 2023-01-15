One suspect arrested after attempted homicide in downtown Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - According to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, one suspect has been taken into custody after a woman was shot Saturday night.
Officials said just before 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a woman who said she had been shot. Officials said the suspect had fled before police arrived at the scene.
Officials said by 10:30 p.m. they had identified, found the suspect and arrested him. They said the suspect and victim knew each other, and are treating the shooting as an attempted homicide.
Officials said the gun that is suspected to have been used has been recovered, and there is no danger to the public.
They said the incident was the cause of heavy police activity Saturday evening near Birch Street and Bay Street in Chippewa Falls.
Officials are not releasing more information as the investigation is ongoing, but said they would provide more details when available.