Other Altoona homicide suspect given $1M cash bond

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - One of two suspects accused of homicide in the death of an Altoona man was in court Thursday.
"Ms. Clark has an enormous criminal history and has been to prison repeatedly," said Eau Claire County Assistant District Attorney Kelly Ronquist. "It's clear that Ms. Clark is a tremendous flight risk, a risk to the community and a high cash bond is absolutely necessary to assure her appearance in court and to protect the public."
Judge Beverly Wickstrom ordered a $1 million cash bond for Tracey Clark. Clark and her co-defendant Brandon Gaston are charged with first degree intentional homicide following the death of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie. His body was found April 12 in a river in Rockford, Illinois.
According to the criminal complaint Schattie's body was found decapitated, and wrapped in tarp. His body also appeared to have been sawed-on in multiple places, and was partially burned. Detectives say when Gaston was in jail, he-talked about "dumping the head" during a phone call to Clark.
Investigators say they learned Gaston and Clark had apparently been dating for the last year and half, and worked to get Clark named as the beneficiary of Schattie's financial assets, and co-owner of his house and vehicle.
Gaston was in court last week. He is being held on a $1 million bond and is due back in court on Tuesday. That is when Clark is due back as well.