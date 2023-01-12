Other suspect in Eau Claire shooting death case pleads not guilty

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Another suspect in an Eau Claire murder says he is innocent.
Michael Purnell entered a not guilty plea Thursday. Xavier Thompson pleaded innocent Monday. The two men, and Kemone Golden, are accused in the shooting death Chris Conner of Altoona last September.
It happened near the intersection of Bellevue and Bergen Avenues in Eau Claire. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses and those involved say the shooting happened after a night of bar hopping. An argument between a group of men, including the victim, was caught on camera at a bar and three vehicles then followed the car that the victim was in.
The third suspect, Golden, is not in custody as Eau Claire Police have yet to apprehend him.