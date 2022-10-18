Pair accused of killing Altoona man, leaving body in Illinois, make court appearance

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The two suspects in an Altoona homicide case appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing, and were bound over for trial.
Tracey Clark and Brandon Gaston are charged with first degree intentional homicide following the death of 79-year-old Dennis Schattie. Schattie's body was found April 12 in a river in Rockford, Illinois.
According to the criminal complaint, Schattie's body was found decapitated, and wrapped in tarp.
Investigators say they learned Gaston and Clark had apparently been dating for the last year and half, and worked to get Clark named as the beneficiary of Schattie's financial assets, and co-owner of his house and vehicle.
In Tuesday's joint hearing, Gaston appeared in person and Clark appeared over video call after the court ordered the two have no contact with each other.
An Altoona officer testified about the investigation and presented evidence from a search of the victim's residence including a knife-set matching a knife found at the crime scene and paperwork naming Clark as Schattie's beneficiary.
The defense argued that the case is in the wrong jurisdiction since it is unclear where the victim was killed. For now, the case will remain in Eau Claire County court.
A next court date has not been set.