Pepin County man charged with mistreating animals after 87 dogs removed from property

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Dozens of dogs were removed from a Pepin County property this June after living in poor conditions, and now the owner of that property is facing criminal charges.
Bradley G. Richardson of Arkansaw is facing four counts of mistreatment of animals, negligent violation and four counts of negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards. He is also charged with failure to provide proper food and drink to confined animals.
According to the criminal complaint:
A search warrant was obtained after previous site visits found the animals in poor living conditions. The Pepin County Sheriff's Office executed the search warrant in conjunction with The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
ASPCA took most of the 87 dogs to a facility in Ohio for care. Three were taken to the Eau Claire Animal Hospital for urgent treatment.
The kennels were described as dirty, with urine and feces built up on the ground in places. Some kennels lacked food and water or bedding. Skulls were also collected at the scene. The conditions of some dogs were described, including one who was wearing a too-tight collar, causing swelling and discharge around his neck.
ASPCA posted an article shortly after taking in the dogs, adding that several equines, including two horses and five donkeys, were also found on the property.
"Since the initial removal, the dogs have been receiving ongoing medical care and behavioral treatment by the ASPCA and many have now been placed with partners to be made available for adoption," ASPCA said in a statement to News 18.
Richardson will make an initial court appearance in September.