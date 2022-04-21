Person who allegedly threatened school board president charged

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man who allegedly sent a threatening message to the Eau Claire School Board president has officially been charged in Eau Claire County.
According to the criminal complaint:
Jeremy D. Hanson, 33, of Los Alamitos, California sent the threat just before noon on March 21, 2022.
The threat read: “I am going to kill you and shoot up your next school-board meeting for promoting the horrific, radical transgender agenda. It’s now time to declare war on you pedos[sic]. I am going to kill you and your entire family.”
Hanson used the email address "death2marxists@gmail.com", and because it was sent through the school district contact page, police worked with ECASD Internet Technology personnel to track down the IP address.
The IP address was traced to Los Alamitos, California, and police learned the threat appeared to have been sent from a Playstation 4.
Speaking with officials from the Orange County Sheriff's Department, Eau Claire law enforcement learned who the defendant was and that he has open cases with the FBI for making similar threats in other jurisdictions.
Hanson was charged Tuesday with making terrorist threats, and faces three years and six months in prison if convicted.