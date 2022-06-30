 Skip to main content
Plea deal falls through in Eau Claire County human trafficking case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal for an area man charged with human trafficking and sexual assault fell through on Thursday.

Mark Scoville Senior's lawyer told a judge that Scoville no longer wished to accept a plea bargain. That means the case will go to trial in February.

Scoville, from Humbird, faces 18 charges. He is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a number of women between 2016 and 2019. Six women accused him of sexual assault, with some also alleging he abused and/or drugged them.

The charges stem from a story we reported in 2019 when investigators raided a mobile home in Fairchild.

