Plea deal reached for one accused of running 'party house'

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Tuesday for one of two people charged in Barron County for allegedly operating a party house.
Chase McCarty was charged with 13 crimes in January, including seven charges of intentionally contributing to the delinquency of a child, two charges of tattooing a child and two charges of delivering THC.
According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed seven teenagers between the ages of 14 and 17. They all told police McCarty and Hannah Rhodes provided them with alcohol and marijuana in their home, sometimes in exchange for doing chores.
Tuesday in court McCarty pleaded guilty to one count of delivering THC, maintaining a drug trafficking place, and disorderly conduct from another case. All other charges were dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing in December.
An arraignment for Rhodes is scheduled for next month.