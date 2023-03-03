Plea deal reached in Dunn County child sexual assault case

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached today with a Boyceville man who admitted to sexually assaulting a young girl more than one hundred times.
Ross Hoffman pleaded guilty to two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 13 on Friday. Nine other counts were dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing.
According to the criminal complaint, the assaults started when the girl was six, and continued for at least five years.
Dunn County investigators say Hoffman turned himself in and confessed.
He told police the assaults happened more than 100 times, and possibly more than 200 times.
Hoffman will be sentenced July 11 at 2 p.m.