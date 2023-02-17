Plea deal reached in Eau Claire County human trafficking case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea deal was reached Friday with an area man charged with human trafficking.
Mark Scoville, 59, was charged last March with a slew of crimes.
He is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a number of women between 2016 and 2019. Six women accused him of sexual assault. Some women alleged he abused and/or drugged them.
Friday in court, Scoville pleaded no contest to one count of human trafficking and two counts of second degree sexual assault. Five charges were dismissed. Ten charges were dismissed but will be read in at his sentencing on June 12.
This comes after a plea deal was not reached last June.
Scoville was arrested with Catherine Ottinger. She was sentenced last May to three years of probation. Conditions of her sentence included that she must testify truthfully in any case against Scoville.
