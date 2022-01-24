Plea deal reached with other suspect in Eau Claire Latin Kings murder case

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The other suspect in an Eau Claire murder reached a plea deal with prosecutors Monday.
Joe Moya, from Chicago, pleaded guilty to being a party to felony murder and aggravated battery with a dangerous weapon. In return for his guilty pleas, four other charges were dismissed, including reckless homicide.
Moya and Juan Olivarez, who police say are both Latin Kings gang members, were charged in the 2020 shooting death of Edwin Garcia-Smith at his Kappus Drive apartment.
Olivarez pleaded guilty to the same charges as Moya last month. Both men will be sentenced in aApril.