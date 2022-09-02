Plea deal reached with woman accused of stealing from area kid's sports group

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin woman charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a youth sports group, pleaded guilty to one count of theft as part of a plea deal Friday.
Whitney O'Neil, from Ellsworth, was charged in October 2021 in Pierce County Court with five felony counts of theft in a business setting.
O'Neil was president of the Ellsworth Baseball Softball Association, for kids ages eight to 15. She's accused of stealing $111,714 between 2015 and 2019.
Investigators say she spent the money on family trips and personal expenses.
After they confronted her, they say she wrote a letter to the sports group, saying in part "The greed took over, and I couldn't stop"...
Friday in court, O'Neil pleaded guilty to one count of theft. The other four counts were dismissed but read in for restitution.
As part of the agreement, the most the state can ask for in restitution is $130,167.82. The exact dollar amount will be decided December 22.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for January 17, 2023.
