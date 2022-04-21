Police: 5 Duluth deaths were result of murder-suicide

DULUTH (WQOW) - Duluth Police say the five people discovered dead Wednesday were the result of a murder suicided.
According to our affiliate WDIO, the murder victims are 44-year-old Riana Lou Barry, 47-year-old Sean Christopher Barry, 12-year-old Shiway Elizabeth Barry, and 9-year-old Sadie Lucille Barry. Police say 29-year-old Taylor Cole-Skogstad, a nephew of the Barrys, is believed to have taken his own life after shooting the family members.
Police were lead to the house after first receiving a wellness check call on Cole-Skogstad in another nearby city.
WDIO reports that police then made contact with a family member who reported that Cole-Skogstad had sent a message saying that he intended to harm himself and other family members. Police also said this message was posted on social media.
Police told reporters Thursday that when they approached the Duluth home they heard what sounded like a single gunshot. They retreated, and then returned with drones and robots. A full search of the home lead to the tragic discovery.
A GoFundMe (click here) has been created to support the funeral costs for the Barry family.