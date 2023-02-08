Police investigating jump in catalytic converter thefts in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Chippewa Falls, and officials are saying there's action you can take to protect your property and help them investigate.
Sergeant Sheridan Pabst with the Chippewa Falls Police Department said they're investigating 12 catalytic converter thefts this year, and he thinks even more are going unreported. That's a big jump from last year. Pabst said 19 were reported in all of 2022.
He said most of these thefts are happening in the East Hill area, typically with several happening in one night. Five converters were reported stolen just two nights ago.
Pabst said there are several ways to be vigilant that could help their investigating.
"A lot of times people will check out the area before committing these thefts and then carry out the thefts overnight," Pabst said. He's encouraging people to pay close attention to any activity around their home. "If the neighborhood sees something, a vehicle they haven't seen before, even if it's just writing down a plate or taking note of it."
To protect your cars, Pabst said to always park in a garage if you can, or near a security camera or in a well-lit area.
He said it's important to always report thefts, to help police establish a pattern to narrow down their suspects.