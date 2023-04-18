Police: Menomonie Walmart placed on temporary lockdown after incident

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Walmart in Menomonie was placed on a temporary lockdown Tuesday after reports of a person waving a knife at customers.
According to a post from the Menomonie Police Department, they were called to the store around 2:55 p.m. Walmart was placed on a temporary lockdown as police worked to resolve the situation.
Police say two people were arrested and face several charges stemming from the situation.
Nobody was hurt during the incident. Police say there is no threat to the public.
The suspects' identities and additional details have not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. Stick with News 18 for updates.