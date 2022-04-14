 Skip to main content
Polk County man charged with sexually assaulting child

Darren Lee Dunsmoor
Polk County Jail / 2016

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Polk County man accused of sexually assaulting a child could spend the rest of life in prison if convicted.

Darren Lee Dunsmoor is charged with three felonies, including two counts of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.

According to the criminal complaint, the victim, who is now 18, told police Dunsmoor raped her multiple times over the course of six years starting when she was eight years old. She said the assaults ended when she was big enough to fight him off.

Dunsmoor is due to make his first court appearance in this case on may second.

