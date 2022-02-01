Polk County man sentenced to jail time for killing brother in fight

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - A northwestern Wisconsin man charged with killing his own brother in a fight will spend 45 days in jail.
That sentence was handed down Monday for Nathan Bleyle for the August 2020 death of his brother, Joshua Zasada.
Bleyle was originally charged with reckless homicide, but that charge was reduced to recklessly endangering safety. Bleyle pleaded guilty to that felony charge, and to misdemeanor battery. If he serves the jail time, and doesn't commit any crimes for five years, the felony will be dismissed.
The charges stem from a fight outside Bleyle's Amery home. According to the criminal complaint, the men got into an argument, and started trying to hit each other. Bleyle said his brother head-butted him, so he hit Zasada once in the head, and with an uppercut to the chin. Zasada fell, and Bleyle yelled for someone to call an ambulance, but he could not be revived.