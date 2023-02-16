Polk County woman sentenced on 4 federal wire fraud charges

MADISON (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin woman will be spending more than a year behind bars after prosecutors say she stole from a special needs trust.
Sarah Anne Tischer, 43, of Amery was indicted last March with five counts of wire fraud, pleading guilty to four of those counts in November.
According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Tischer established the trust in June 2017 for a beneficiary who had severe disabilities.
The indictment alleges that she, as trustee, spent funds on personal expenses, home improvement projects, and at a casino. An FBI forensic accountant found she had fraudulently withdrawn $526,413 from the trust.
Law enforcement was notified when in January 2020, bank employees told the Polk County Human Services Department that money was being spent from the trust at a Turtle Lake casino.
Tischer was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, and then will be on supervises release for three years. She must also pay $526,416 in restitution.