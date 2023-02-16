 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Polk County woman sentenced on 4 federal wire fraud charges

  • Updated
  • 0
U.S. District Court in Madison, WI.jpg

MADISON (WQOW) - A western Wisconsin woman will be spending more than a year behind bars after prosecutors say she stole from a special needs trust. 

Sarah Anne Tischer, 43, of Amery was indicted last March with five counts of wire fraud, pleading guilty to four of those counts in November. 

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Tischer established the trust in June 2017 for a beneficiary who had severe disabilities.

The indictment alleges that she, as trustee, spent funds on personal expenses, home improvement projects, and at a casino. An FBI forensic accountant found she had fraudulently withdrawn $526,413 from the trust. 

Law enforcement was notified when in January 2020, bank employees told the Polk County Human Services Department that money was being spent from the trust at a Turtle Lake casino. 

Tischer was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, and then will be on supervises release for three years. She must also pay $526,416 in restitution. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you