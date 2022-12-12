Potential difference of 55 years in prison hangs in the balance as Austin Vang trial begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The trial of 26-yr-old Austin Vang began in Eau Claire on Monday. Vang is accused of shooting and killing Marwan Washington -- the 14-yr-old brother of Vang's girlfriend -- in July of last year.
Jury selection concluded in the morning, and attorneys presented opening statements at about 1:15 pm. District Attorney Peter Rindal began by taking the jury back to the harrowing scene last summer when Washington was killed.
“The bullet entered just above his lip and exited just below his opposite ear," Rindal described. "He was lying on the living room floor. His sister attempted to stop the bleeding and officers attempted CPR, but none of these life-saving measures were successful.”
The prosecution is looking to convict Vang of first degree reckless homicide. It stated the intent to argue during the trial that Vang’s actions the night of Washington's death were reckless and showed an utter disregard for human life.
During the opening statement from Kate Cook, lead defense attorney for Vang, her client buried his head in his sleeve and cried as she recounted the immediate aftermath of the gunshot that ended Washington’s life. She quoted her client's words, “Please let him be ok. Please. Please, god, let him be ok. I’ve never asked him for anything. Please, let him be ok.”
Cook did not deny her client is guilty of the crime of homicide, but argues it is the crime of homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon, not reckless homicide. Both sides painted a similar picture of Vang foolishly playing around with his handgun in the minutes before the accidental gunshot that killed Washington.
If convicted of first degree reckless homicide, Vang faces up to 65 years in prison. Homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.