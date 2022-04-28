Preliminary autopsy results shed light on Lily Peters' cause of death

Some of what is said in this story may be distressing to some readers.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - Preliminary results are now known about what caused the death of Lily Peters, a 10-year-old girl from Chippewa Falls.
Related story: Juvenile suspect arrested for allegedly killing Chippewa Falls 10-year-old has bond set at $1M
Related Story: Chippewa Falls community shows support for Lily Peters
According to Chippewa County coroner Ron Patten, the preliminary results show Peters died from blunt force trauma and strangulation, and the manner of death was a homicide.
Patten said he will not have the completed autopsy results until he receives more information from the state crime lab as well as the toxicology report. He said this can take up to six weeks.
The preliminary results are consistent with what Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell described on Tuesday— saying it was the suspects intent to kill Peters "from the get-go."
"Also his statements regarding the fact that when he did get off the trail, punched the victim in the stomach, knocked her to the ground. Essentially strangled her, hit her with a stick before strangling her to the point of death before he then sexually assaulted her," Newell said.
The 14-year-old charged with 1st degree intentional homicide is being held on a $1 million cash bond, and is due back in court next Thursday.