Prison ordered for man convicted of raping woman at Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The man who raped a woman inside a bathroom at Eau Claire's Oakwood Mall will spend the next six years behind bars.
A jury found David J. Allen guilty of three counts in February, including second degree sexual assault by use of force.
The victim told police in 2020 she received a Facebook message offering her money for topless photos. She says she did it because she was broke, but Allen kept demanding more nude pictures and threatened to send them to her acquaintances if she didn't comply.
She said he promised to delete the pictures and give her $40,000 if he could see her naked in person. When they met in the mall bathroom to complete that deal in late 2021, she said he displayed a gun and raped her.
Monday in court Allen was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of extended supervision.
During his supervision period he must stay away from the Oakwood Mall. He will also be on the sex offender registry for life.