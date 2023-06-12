Prison time ordered for man convicted in Eau Claire County Court of human trafficking

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who plead guilty to human trafficking and sexual assault will be spending the next several years behind bars.
Mark S. Scoville Sr. was charged with a slew of crimes in 2021. He was accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a number of women between 2016 and 2019. Six women accused him of sexual assault, and some women alleged he abused and/or drugged them.
On Monday, Scoville was sentenced to six years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision. He will receive credit for the time served since his arrest a little over two years ago. He must also register as a sex offender.
Scoville spoke in court on Monday, not about the crimes he's convicted of but about his drug use.
"What I have done, I confess I did some bad, bad drugs. I do have a lot of remorse and I'm sorry for a lot," he said.
His daughter and sister also addressed Judge Emily Long, both saying Scoville was a caring father and brother.
Scoville was arrested with Catherine Ottinger. She was sentenced to three years of probation. Conditions of her sentence included that she must testify truthfully in any case against Scoville.