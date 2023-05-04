 Skip to main content
Probation ordered for driver of crash that killed passenger

Chiman Arce

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - Probation was ordered Thursday for the driver in a crash that killed his passenger.

Dunn County Judge James Peterson placed Raul Chiman-Arce on probation for three years. He pleaded no contest in February to homicide by negligent driving.

The charge stems from a February 2021 rollover crash on I-94 near Elk Mound. Passenger Magdaleno Enriquez-Torres was killed. Arce and his other passengers initially told state troopers that the victim had been driving, but Arce, who did not have a driver's license, later admitted he was the driver.

