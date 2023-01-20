Probation ordered for man charged in multiple child sexual assault cases

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) - A man charged in two different child sexual assault cases was ordered to probation Friday.
Wyatt Holcomb, 21, was charged in Dunn County in May and June of 2021 for sexually assaulting two different children.
According to court documents filed with the charges, one victim told police the assaults started when she was six and continued until she was eleven. Holcomb would have been 19-years-old when the assaults stopped.
The second case followed a similar timeline. The victim said the assaults started when she was nine and continued until she was 13.
Friday in Dunn County, Judge James Peterson sentenced Holcomb to five years of probation. As long as he doesn't commit any new crimes, he won't spend time in jail.
Holcomb, who now lives in Eau Claire, must also register as a sex offender.