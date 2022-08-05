Probation ordered for man charged with Boyceville bomb scare

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man charged with a bomb scare that caused Boyceville Middle-High School to go on lockdown was sentenced to probation Friday.
Alexander Tillou, who is from the Wausau area, was accused of using Snapchat to threaten to kill a student at the school, and telling another student that the school would be "shot up or bombed." The school was locked down for part of a day in April of this year.
Tillou pleaded no contest to making terrorist threats and bail jumping.
Judge Christina Mayer placed Tillou on probation for three years and ordered four months of conditional jail time. Tillou is also ordered not to have contact with his victims.
DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The man charged with a bomb scare at Boyceville Middle-High School is pleading innocent by insanity.
Alexander Tillou, from the Wausau area, entered that plea Thursday to charges including making terrorist threats, bomb scare, and witness intimidation.
He is accused of using snapchat to threaten to kill one student at the school, and telling another student that the school would be "shot up or bombed." The school complex was put on lockdown.
Tillou will now be examined by a psychiatrist. He returns to court in July.