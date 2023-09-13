 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Reckless homicide charge filed against Burnett County 18-year-old

  • Updated
  • 0
Ashton Heier

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed in Burnett County Wednesday against a man accused of fatally shooting his stepbrother in the chest.

Ashton Heier of Siren is charged with first degree reckless homicide. He also faces a firearm possession charge and three counts of bail jumping.

The Burnett County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Aaron Holmstrom.

According to the criminal complaint, Heier and Holmstrom got into a dispute over a chainsaw on September 1. Heier told authorities he acted in self-defense, and that Holmstrom was coming after him with a baseball bat. Heier said he fired a warning shot first, but ultimately shot Holmstrom in the chest. Heier then called 911.

Heier is in jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He'll be in court later this month for an initial appearance.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Recommended for you