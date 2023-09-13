Reckless homicide charge filed against Burnett County 18-year-old

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - Charges were filed in Burnett County Wednesday against a man accused of fatally shooting his stepbrother in the chest.
Ashton Heier of Siren is charged with first degree reckless homicide. He also faces a firearm possession charge and three counts of bail jumping.
The Burnett County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Aaron Holmstrom.
According to the criminal complaint, Heier and Holmstrom got into a dispute over a chainsaw on September 1. Heier told authorities he acted in self-defense, and that Holmstrom was coming after him with a baseball bat. Heier said he fired a warning shot first, but ultimately shot Holmstrom in the chest. Heier then called 911.
Heier is in jail on a $50,000 cash bond. He'll be in court later this month for an initial appearance.