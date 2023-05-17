Registered sex offender sentenced to prison time in most recent case

POLK COUNTY (WQOW) - An Amery man was sentenced to prison time Wednesday for sexual assault.
Michael Horton of Amery was charged in December 2021 with 2 counts of second degree sexual assault - one by use of force and one on a victim who is mentally ill.
According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police Horton raped her. The victim's mother told authorities she is classified as a vulnerable adult. When questioned by police, Horton said the sex was consensual.
As we reported then, Horton was on the sex offender registry at the time of the assault.
Wednesday in court, the judge sentenced Horton to two years in prison, followed by five years of extended supervision as part of a plea deal.