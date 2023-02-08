 Skip to main content
Rice Lake teen charged in crash that killed two appears in court for first time

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rice Lake teenager charged in a crash that shook the Rice Lake area made his first court appearance Wednesday.

Troy Huehn Jr. was 16 and did not have a driver's license when he crashed a car last October, killing two of his passengers  14-year-old Evah Garcia and 15-year-old Winter Broulliard.

According to the criminal complaint a surviving passenger told investigators they told him several times to slow down, and that he was going 106 miles an hour right before they hit railroad tracks and a bump in the road, causing the car to veer out of control, go airborne, and crash.

Wednesday in court Huehn waived his right to a preliminary hearing, so the judge found it probable that he committed a crime and bound him over for trial.

The judge ordered a $10,000 signature bond, with conditions that he not drive, and not have contact with the victim or the families of those who died. He will return to court in May.

