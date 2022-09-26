Rice Lake teen facing decades in prison for alleged sexual assault at harvest days festival

The details of this case may be disturbing to some.
BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - A 17-year-old in Rice Lake is facing up to 60 years in prison if convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child under the age of 12.
That charge was filed against Riley Tomesh last week. According to the criminal complaint, the assault happened earlier this month during the Village of Brill Harvest Days Festival. The 11-year-old victim told police Tomesh pulled her behind a shed and raped her. She said he covered her mouth when she tried to scream. When questioned by police, Tomesh admitted to the assault.
He was released on a $10,000 signature bond last week. He is due back in court Wednesday.