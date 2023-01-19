River Falls man charged in federal court with labor trafficking after allegedly forcing woman into sex work

MADISON (WQOW) - A River Falls man is facing decades behind bars after he allegedly abused a woman for years.
According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Austin Koeckeritz, 29, "used force, threats of force and coercion, to cause an adult woman to engage in forced labor for nearly two years."
Koeckeritz is facing a maximum of 20 years in prison on the one federal count of labor trafficking if convicted. He is also facing charges in Pierce County of human trafficking, domestic abuse, second degree sexual assault, intimidating a victim, exposing a child to harmful materials, battery, and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint from Pierce County, Koeckeritz forced his victim to make sexually explicit videos. She told investigators she "lost her freedom" and was imprisoned in a room and forced to work daily, and he would take nearly all the money she earned. She also said he would not allow her to see or speak to her family, and threatened to shoot them if they attempted to "rescue" her. Before the first police interview, she said Koeckeritz had poured hot cooking grease on her.
When interviewed, Koeckeritz said that he did not force the victim into sex work but did say he handled the financials from it.
He is due back in Pierce County Court for a hearing next week.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about Austin Koeckeritz to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.