River Falls man charged with homicide, accused of killing neighbor

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A River Falls man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor is now charged with first degree intentional homicide.
According to the criminal complaint, an area camera picked up the sound of a gunshot just before midnight on Sunday. Police were called to the 500 block of Bandle Street, where they found Amy Cathleen Theis dead from a gunshot wound.
Michael Dillon Price was taken into custody that night after police said he appeared intoxicated and made comments such as repeatedly asking for a lawyer, and asking police not to shoot him.
The complaint said that investigators found ammunition in the victim's home from a 9mm caliber firearm. They also found live and spent rounds near the door and a bullet hole in the wall in the living room. Police found Theis deceased just outside her front door.
Minutes after a camera captured the sound of a gunshot, a car that looked like Price's was seen driving quickly away, returning an hour later. Investigators said they found a case for a pistol in Price's bedroom but did not find the gun.
Price and Theis were neighbors, the criminal complaint said, but no other details were given about what may have led up to this incident. When investigators talked to Price's roommate, they said he drank often and did drugs.
During a court appearance Tuesday, price was given a $750,000 cash bond.