River Falls man facing new federal charges; accused of sex and labor trafficking, producing child pornography

MADISON (WQOW) - A River Falls man could go to prison for decades, if not life, as he faces new federal charges that supersede his previous indictment.
Austin Koeckeritz, 29, was charged in federal court in January with labor trafficking. Now, he is charged with nine counts: forced labor, sex trafficking by force, sex trafficking of a minor, interstate travel with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, producing child pornography and three counts of money laundering.
According to the criminal complaint from Pierce County, Koeckeritz forced his victim to make sexually explicit videos. She told investigators she "lost her freedom" and was imprisoned in a room and forced to work daily, and he would take nearly all the money she earned. She also said that Koeckeritz brought in a 15-year-old girl, and he forced the two victims to perform sex acts.
According to a press release from the U.S. DOJ, the new indictment alleges that Koeckeritz "recruited, enticed, transported, and maintained a minor, knowing she would be caused to engage in commercial sex acts; that he traveled in interstate commerce to engage in illicit sexual conduct with the minor; and that he transported the minor from Minnesota to Wisconsin with the intent that the minor engage in sexual activity which constituted second degree sexual assault of a child under Wisconsin law."
The sex trafficking by force charge and the production of child pornography charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years and a maximum of life, according to the DOJ. The forced labor charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. The DOJ said the charge of interstate travel with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor carries a maximum penalty of 30 years, and the sex trafficking of a minor and transporting a minor across state lines with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life. The maximum penalty for each money laundering charge is 20 years.
The FBI is asking anyone with information about Austin Koeckeritz to contact the FBI Milwaukee Field Office at (414) 276-4684. If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, please call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.