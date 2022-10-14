Rocket launchers, submachine gun stolen from home; 3 Eau Claire residents charged

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Three Eau Claire residents face charges in connection with the theft of a dozen guns, and two rocket launchers from an area home.
Kaden Bruder, Shaun Galloway, and Charles D. Marshall were charged Friday.
According to the criminal complaint, Bruder and Galloway broke into the home and stole rifles, shotguns, pistols, a submachine gun, rocket launchers, and approximately 5000 rounds of ammunition. The owner says the stolen items were worth about $20,000.
Marshall is accused of buying the guns. Police say so far only three have been recovered.
Marshall and Bruder also face cocaine charges.
Marshall is due in court on Tuesday. Bruder and Galloway return to court in November.