Rusk County Jail searching for inmate

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - An inmate at the Rusk County Jail is on the run Thursday after allegedly not showing up for a medical appointment.
According to Jail Captain George E. Murray, Kevin Ramsey was released from the jail Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. for a medical appointment in Ladysmith. But jail officials say Ramsey never appeared at the appointment.
Murray said Ramsey has Huber privileges, meaning he can leave the jail to go to work or medical appointments.
Ramsey was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap. Murray said he only has one arm.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200