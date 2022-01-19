Rusk County man charged with child sexual assault, physical abuse

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is facing multiple abuse charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child.
David A. Stage Jr., 46, was charged Monday with eight felonies.
According to the criminal complaint:
In February 2020, a Rusk County Sheriff's Deputy was dispatched to take a report of an assault that happened in the past.
The victim told investigators that the abuse began when she was 5, and continued until she was 18.
The abuse included being sexually assaulted and raped, as well as beaten. The victim and witnesses told authorities about one instance where Stage hit her over the head with a frying pan. Another time, he allegedly broke a glass plate over her head.
The victim said that Stage told her if she told law enforcement about the abuse, he would put her in the hospital when he got out of jail.
Stage is due in court in April. If convicted on all the charges, he could spend the rest of his life in prison.