Rusk County man charged with repeated sexual assault of a child

Scott Read
Rusk County Sheriff's Office

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is facing multiple criminal charges, including repeated sexual assault of a child.

Scott W. Read, 61, of Tony, was charged last week after a 12-year-old came forward saying he had been assaulting them since the age of 5 or 6. 

According to the criminal complaint, Read told the victim that if they did not do what he said, he would assault their siblings and cousin. 

Law enforcement conducted a search at his home and found drug paraphernalia, THC, sex toys, and an explicit photo of a child, according to the criminal complaint. 

Read posted the $2,500 cash bond. If convicted, he faces more than 90 years in prison. 

