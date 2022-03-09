 Skip to main content
Rusk County man charged with sexually assaulting a child

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man is accused of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old.

Adam T. Barnett, from Conrath, is charged with first degree sexual assault of a child, contact with a child under the age of 13. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 60 years behind bars. Prosecutors are also asking that if convicted, Barnett be placed on lifetime supervision because it is a serious sex offense.

According to the criminal complaint, the child told authorities Barnett assaulted her while she was sleeping, and that it happened a few times. When questioned by police, Barnett denied the accusations, saying that if anything did happen, it was 100% accidental.

Barnett is due back in court mid-April for an initial appearance.

