Rusk County man convicted of killing grandparents to be sentenced Monday

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - Adam Rosolowski will be sentenced next week for killing his grandparents in Rusk County.
73-year-old Robert Rosolowski and his 70-year-old wife Bonnie were killed in June 2020. Their bodies were found shot to death in their rural Sheldon home.
Rosolowski, Joseph Falk and a juvenile male were arrested at the time of the murders. Falk was sentenced in July to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The juvenile male's court history is unknown and will remain sealed.
According to the criminal complaint, Rosolowski first claimed Falk shot both of them with a shotgun because Falk wanted their truck.
Rosolowski had admitted during an interview with a Rusk County Sheriff's Office investigator that he fired two rounds from a handgun at his grandmother aiming for her head.
The Ladysmith News reported Rusk County District Attorney Annette Barna called Rosolowski the "mastermind" behind the murders and said that "family members are afraid for their lives."