Rusk County man faces new child sexual assault charges

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - New charges were filed this week against a Rusk County man already facing several child sexual assault charges.
As we reported in March, Scott Read, from Tony, was charged with four felonies and a misdemeanor including first degree sexual assault of a child.
This week Read was charged with six more felonies after two more victims came forward. In two of the cases the victims told police the assaults started when they were around six years old and continued for some time. In another case the victim said it began around the age of 13, according to the criminal complaint.
As of Friday afternoon Read is in the Rusk County Jail pending a $7,500 bond.