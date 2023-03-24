Rusk County man pleads no contest to child sexual assault

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County man facing charges of sexually assaulting three young children has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
Scott Read, from Tony, was accused last March of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, who said the assaults began when she was five or six. She said Read told her if she did not comply, he would assault her siblings and cousin.
Two more alleged child victims then came forward, and Read was charged with sexually them as well.
Thursday in court Read pleaded no contest to one of the charges, in return for dismissal of the rest. He will be sentenced in July, when he faces up to 60 years in prison.