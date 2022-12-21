Rusk County teen charged with sexually assaulting a child

RUSK COUNTY (WQOW) - A Rusk County teenager was charged Wednesday with sexually assaulting a child.
Jordan Hollenbeck, from Ladysmith, is 17. He was charged with sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl.
She told police Hollenback had sex with her in the school forest last month, and told her she would not get pregnant. Police say Hollenbeck denied assaulting her, saying the only contact he has had with her was when her mother or father was around.
Wednesday in court a judge set his bond at $2,500. If he posts it and is released from jail, he cannot have contact with the girl or with other underage females.
He will return to court in January.