Sentence handed down for daughter of murder victim in connection with her death

(WQOW) - A woman arrested in Eau Claire, and shortly after charged in connection to a double homicide in Juneau County, will spend nearly ten years in prison.
You may remember Felix Rivera-Medina and Makaela Decorah were arrested in Eau Claire last year. Decorah's mother and another man were found dead in a home near Wisconsin Dells, allegedly killed by a baseball bat.
Rivera-Medina, who was Decorah's boyfriend, was charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.
Decorah was charged with two counts of theft from a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon and bail jumping. Authorities say she was being evicted by her mother.
Tuesday, a Juneau County judge sentenced her to nine and a half years in prison and ten years of extended supervision.
A jury trial for Rivera-Medina is scheduled for next year.