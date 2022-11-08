 Skip to main content
Sentence handed down for daughter of murder victim in connection with her death

(WQOW) - A woman arrested in Eau Claire, and shortly after charged in connection to a double homicide in Juneau County, will spend nearly ten years in prison.

You may remember Felix Rivera-Medina and Makaela Decorah were arrested in Eau Claire last year. Decorah's mother and another man were found dead in a home near Wisconsin Dells, allegedly killed by a baseball bat.

Rivera-Medina, who was Decorah's boyfriend, was charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide.

Decorah was charged with two counts of theft from a corpse, harboring or aiding a felon and bail jumping. Authorities say she was being evicted by her mother.

Tuesday, a Juneau County judge sentenced her to nine and a half years in prison and ten years of extended supervision.

A jury trial for Rivera-Medina is scheduled for next year.

