Serial killer seeks release from institution decades after murders

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - A serial killer who murdered four people, including three in the Chippewa Valley, wants to be released from a state mental institution.
Alvin Taylor is petitioning an Eau Claire County judge for conditional release from the institution, where he has been held for the past 34 years. Taylor, who is now 75, is requesting that a jury decide whether he should be released.
It was in the late 1980's that Taylor, a nightclub singer from the Twin Cities, admitted to the shooting deaths of Robert Williams of Eau Claire, and Timothy Hayden of Menomonie, the stabbing death of James Severson of Eau Claire, and the shooting death of another man in northeastern Wisconsin.
Taylor told police he was a 'soldier of God' and committed the murders after receiving messages on the radio and tv.
An Eau Claire judge has ordered Taylor to be examined by a psychologist. A hearing is set for April 21.