Sessions Street drive by shooting suspect given prison sentence

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One of the suspects in a drive-by shooting in Eau Claire last year is going to prison.
Eau Claire County Judge Sarah Harless sentenced Lefon Cantrell on Friday to three years in prison for recklessly endangering safety with a gun, and escape.
Police say two months after the shooting, he went to the police station to talk to investigators, but then fled, and went into the Chippewa River.
His brother Xavier Luce is also charged in the drive-by shooting and returns to court next week.
It was in April 2021 that police were called to Sessions Street on the city's south side. Witnesses say shots were fired from a car at a pickup truck. It was hit four times, but the driver was not hurt.