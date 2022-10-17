Sex offender from Utah charged in Trempealeau County with child porn possession

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) - A convicted sex offender from Utah is now facing charges of child sex crimes in western Wisconsin.
Stephen Hans Jenkins, now of Trempealeau, was charged with three counts of possession of child pornography, as well as failing to update his sex offender information and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities received a tip about Jenkins. A search of his electronics found multiple videos of child pornography, including ones that Jenkins was in.
Utah authorities currently list Jenkins as "non-compliant" and his location was unknown. He was convicted in Utah in 2005 and 2006 of child sex crimes.
Monday in court, the judge set a cash bond of $100,000. If convicted, he could spend more than a decade in prison.
He is due back in court Tuesday for an initial appearance.