Sex offender released Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A registered sex offender is being released in Chippewa Falls.
According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Jonathon Mickelson was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and rape in 2015.
The offenses occurred in Oregon, which is where Mickelson remained in prison until last month. He is required to live now in Chippewa County.
He will live on County Highway J. Conditions of his release include GPS monitoring and lifetime registration on the Wisconsin sex offender program.