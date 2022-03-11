 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below
to 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, and west central Minnesota; or north of
a line from Appleton to Forest Lake, Minnesota, to Eau Claire,
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Sex offender released Chippewa County

  Updated
Jonathon R Mickelson

Jonathon Mickelson

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A registered sex offender is being released in Chippewa Falls.

According to Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk, Jonathon Mickelson was convicted of multiple sex crimes against children and rape in 2015.

The offenses occurred in Oregon, which is where Mickelson remained in prison until last month. He is required to live now in Chippewa County. 

He will live on County Highway J. Conditions of his release include GPS monitoring and lifetime registration on the Wisconsin sex offender program.

