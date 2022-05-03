Sex offender to be released from prison this week

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A man who has been convicted of three sex offenses will be released from prison on Friday.
Jamie Lane Stephenson, 37, will be under supervised release and GPS monitoring, and will be living at N11311 570th St. in Wheeler beginning May 6.
Stephenson was convicted in 2009 of 2nd degree sexual assault of a child in Dunn County. In 2006 in Goodhue County Minnesota he was convicted of 2nd degree sexual misconduct/sexual contact with someone under the age of 13. In 2005 he was convicted of two counts of 4th degree sexual assault in Pierce County.
In a news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office, officials said Stephenson was committed in 2012 under the Chapter 980 Sexually Violent Persons Law.
"This notice is not intended to increase fear," said officials in the news release. "Rather it is the Dunn County Sheriff's Office believe that an informed public is a safer public."